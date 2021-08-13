New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) TV Today Network Ltd on Friday reported an almost three-fold increase in its net profit to Rs 37.34 crore for the first quarter ended on June 2021.

The company had a net profit of Rs 12.76 crore in the April-June period a year ago, TV Today Network said in a BSE filing.

Its total income was up 21.09 per cent to Rs 212.46 crore during the period under review as against Rs 175.45 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

TV Today Network's total expenses were at Rs 162.19 crore, up 9.85 per cent in Q1 of FY 2021-22, as against Rs 147.64 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Shares of TV Today Network Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 291.70 apiece on the BSE, up 1.27 per cent from the previous close.

