New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) TVS Motor Company on Wednesday said it has appointed two new independent directors on its board.

The two new members are Chennai-based Sanmar Group Chairman Vijay Sankar, and Chairman of Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates Shailesh Haribhakti, the company said in a statement.

"I am confident that our two new independent directors have the credentials to guide TVS Motor to new heights. Their insight and experience will prove invaluable as we script a new chapter of success for the company," TVS Motor Company Chairman Ralf Speth said.

Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director of TVS Motor Company, said the company's board will be greatly enriched by the joining of two new members.

TVS Motors said Kuok Meng Xiong will step down as independent director effective close of business hours of the ensuing Annual General Meeting 2024, owing to his increased business commitments and personal reasons.

