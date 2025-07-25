New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) TVS Motor Company on Friday said its board will next week consider and approve raising of funds via the issue of securities on a private placement basis.

The company, at its board meeting scheduled to be held on July 31, 2025, proposes to consider and approve a proposal to raise funds by issuing non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis in one or more tranches/series over a period of time, it said in a regulatory filing.

TVS shares ended 0.8 per cent down at Rs 2,774.85 apiece on BSE.

