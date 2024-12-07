Chennai, Dec 7 (PTI) Two and three-wheeler major TVS Motor Company has unveiled the 2025 edition of its popular 225 cc motorcycle TVS Ronin, during the ongoing TVS MotoSoul 4.0 event in Goa, the company said.

The company, in a statement on Saturday, said the TVS Ronin mid-variant would be equipped with a Dual-Channel ABS towards enhancing the safety and stability of its riders.

"This upgrade creates a more consistent differentiation across all three variants of the TVS Ronin, providing clear distinctions not only in colour and graphics but also in functionality," the company said. Two new colours, 'Glacier Silver' and 'Charcoal Ember', have been introduced. replacing the existing 'Delta Blue and Stargaze Black' in the Ronin models.

The city-headquartered TVS Motor Company on the occasion also announced its collaboration with GIVI, a global leader in motorcycle luggage systems. "This partnership will offer a comprehensive range of premium luggage solutions tailored to various riding styles and storage needs, seamlessly blending functionality with style," the company said.

As per the partnership with GIVI, custom-designed frames and mounts would be developed specifically for TVS two-wheelers, providing riders with a seamless, innovative luggage solution that enhances practicality and riding.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone in the evolution of two-wheeler accessories, bringing together cutting-edge design and convenience for the modern motorcyclist," the statement said.

TVS Motor Company reported a 10 per cent rise in its total sales at 4,01,250 units in November as compared to 3,64,231 units recorded during the same month of last year.

