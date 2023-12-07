New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested two persons for allegedly demanding Rs 25 lakh extortion money from a Delhi garment shop owner and threatening to shoot him dead if he fails to send the amount, officials said on Thursday.

The extortion money had been demanded on the behest of a wanted criminal, they said. Police said the accused have been identified as Sadab (30), and Ashfaq (36).

According to police, a complaint was received at Jafrabad police station where the complainant, a garment shop owner, told the police that he had received a video call at 10.30 pm on November 25 from an unknown number.

“The unknown caller brandished a pistol and asked him to pay Rs 25 lakh in exchange for his life," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

The caller further threatened that the shop owner would be shot by next morning in case their demands were not fulfilled, the officer said.

Police said that the accused used some remote mobile application to make the video call so they do not get traced.

An FIR was registered on the matter and an investigation was underway, they said. "The team noticed a Hyundai i20 car without a number plate with four occupants parked near the shop of the complainant prior to the day of the extortion call. “The route of the car was traced using CCTV footage and two suspected persons were found disembarking from the car near Ghonda Chowk of Maujpur area. Later, they were arrested from the Jafrabad area," said the DCP Tirkey.

During interrogation, the accused confessed their involvement in the extortion bid, he said. Police said Sadab runs a laundry shop and Ashfaq was an employee there. "They demanded Rs 25 lakh on the behest of one Vikash who is a wanted criminal for Haryana Police and was carrying Rs 1 lakh bounty," Tirkey said.

The DCP said Vikash had already been arrested by Haryana Police for another case. The case was being investigated further, he added.

