Gurugram, Apr 6 (PTI) City police arrested two men for allegedly beating their relative -- a Rajasthan native -- to death here on Holi in the Kherki Daula area following a drunken brawl, police said on Saturday.

On a zero FIR by Rajasthan Police, an FIR was registered by Gurugram Police at Kherki Daula Police Station on Thursday, they said.

According to police, the two en were identified as Pradhan and Teenu alials Siyaram, both from Sarsunda village in Ajmer district in Rajasthan. A Manesar crime unit team arrested both the accused from near the bus stand in Pataudi Friday night, they added.

The incident happened when the man and his family were staying in a tent near Rampura village here on March 24, they said.

According to police, Padma, a resident of Tantoti village in Kekri district of Rajasthan, filed a complaint at Sarana Police Station alleging that her husband, Sonu Bagaria, was beaten to death by their relatives near Rampura.

"I was living with my husband and children in a tent near Rampura village for the last two months. In the evening of March 24 on Holi, my husband Sonu Bagaria brought some liquor while she had prepared mutton curry," Padma said in her complaint.

Padma said both of them consumed liquor and around 8 pm, their relatives -- Pradhan, Ramkishan, Teenu alias Siyaram -- reached their tent. After they too drank alcohol, a brawl broke out and Sonu was brutally thrashed by the three relatives, she alleged.

"When we were taking him to our native place in the car he succumbed to injuries on the way," Padma said.

Rajasthan Police registered a zero FIR at Sarana Police Station and forwarded it to Gurugram police. An FIR was registered against all three accused under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) at Kherki Daula Police Station on Thursday, police said.

Two of the three accused have been arrested from Pataudi, police said.

"We are questioning the accused and are conducting raids to nab the third accused who is still absconding. Further probe is underway," said Sub-Inspector Lalit Kumar, the investigating officer.

