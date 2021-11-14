Mangaluru, Nov 14 (PTI) Two men lost their lives while two others were injured as a pick-up truck rammed into a tree at highway near Ramalkatte in Dakshina Kannada district on Sunday.

The deceased have identified as Chetan (25) and Ashith (21), residents of Uppinangady, police sources said.

The two injured persons have been hospitalised.

The victims were travelling from Mangaluru after attending a function, when the pick-up truck skidded off the road and rammed into a tree at Thumbe in Bantwal taluk.

Bantwal traffic police visited the spot and investigation is on.

