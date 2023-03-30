Thane, Mar 30 (PTI) Two doctors were booked for alleged negligence after complaints by a police constable were verified by local health authorities in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Thunderstorm, Rain Lashes Several Parts of National Capital (Watch Video).

Constable Arun Padhar said the two doctors were negligent while treating him in February and March last year at two hospitals.

Also Read | Mumbai: Digital Illustrator From Bangalore Molested At 145 Bandra, Forced To Leave Pub.

Cases were registered under Indian Penal Code sections 336 and 337 for rash and negligent act as well as other offences against the two doctors, the CBD police station official said.

"The cases were registered after a report from the Thane civil surgeon's office verified the constable's complaint. No arrest has been made," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)