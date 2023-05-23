New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Two entities on Tuesday offloaded shares of Syrma SGS Technology for Rs 240 crore through open market transactions.

South Asia Growth Fund II Holdings LLC and Sanjiv Narayan were sellers of the Syrma's shares.

According to the block deal data available with the BSE, South Asia Growth Fund II Holdings sold a total of 53.24 lakh shares in three tranches and Sanjiv Narayan offloaded 15 lakh shares of the firm.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 351.9 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 240.13 crore.

These shares were acquired by Norges Bank, Union Mutual Fund and Neuberger Berman Emerging Markets Equity Master Fund LP.

On Tuesday, shares of Syrma SGS Technology rose 1.31 per cent to close at Rs 359.75 per piece on the BSE.

