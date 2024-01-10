Alibag, Jan 10 (PTI) The police have arrested two youths in connection with an alleged chain-snatching case and recovered jewellery worth Rs 1.45 lakh from them in Maharashtra's Raigad district, an official said on Wednesday.

Mahadeo Gautam Thorat (21) and Chetan Sunil Pawar (20), both from Pune, are accused of snatching chains from three women when they were going to drop their children at school in Karjat on December 12 last year, he said.

The Karjat police used footage from CCTV cameras and inputs from their informants to zero in on Thorat and Pawar. The duo was arrested from Pune on Tuesday, he said, adding that ornaments worth Rs 1.45 lakh and two motorbikes were recovered from them.

The police have learnt that the two were involved in a similar crime in Pimpri-Chinchwad area and eight theft cases in Pune district, he added.

