Dehradun, Mar 15 (PTI) Two people were killed and two others were injured when their car fell into a deep gorge here, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place on Bundel Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle and fell into a 900-metre-deep gorge near Lokhanadi in the Chakrata area.

There were four people in the vehicle at the time of the accident, and two of them died on the spot.

As soon as the information was received, a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot and helped the police in rescue and relief work, police said.

The victims were rushed to a hospital. The deceased are yet to be identified.

