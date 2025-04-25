Budaun (UP), Apr 25 (PTI) Two people, including a minor, were killed and four injured in a head-on collision between a tempo and a car here on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred ?on the Bareilly-?Dataganj road near Brahmpur village. The tempo was headed to Bareilly.

"The tempo carrying a family collided with the oncoming car. The impact caused both vehicles to overturn," Dataganj police station in-charge Gaurav Bishnoi said.

He said the tempo was carrying Janardan Singh (44), a resident of Chutmuri village in Dataganj tehsil, along with his wife Preeti, his sister-in-law Shivani, and Shivani's daughters Santosh (12) and Lado (3).

"Janardan Singh died on the spot. Preeti, Shivani and the two children were seriously injured. They were rushed to the hospital, where Santosh (12) was declared dead on arrival by doctors," Bishnoi said.

Police said an investigation into the cause of the collision is underway.

