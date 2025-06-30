Sonbhadra (UP), Jun 30 (PTI) Two men travelling on a motorcycle were killed after being hit by a tanker here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place near the Gahda barrier on the Varanasi-Shaktinagar road under the Pipri police station limits.

Pipri Station House Officer (SHO) Satyendra Rai said the victims, Pankaj Kumar (26), a resident of Anpara, and Sonu (24), from Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh, were returning to Anpara from Kunwari village when the accident happened.

They were struck by a tanker coming from the opposite direction. Both victims died on the spot, Rai said.

The SHO added that the tanker had been seized and its driver arrested. Further investigation is underway.

