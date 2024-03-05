Shimla, Mar 5 (PTI) Two labourers died when a landslide struck while they were sleeping in a makeshift house in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Gahar village in the Dharampur area of the district around midnight.

Sukhari Mukhiya (31) and Base Mukhiya (46), both natives of Bihar, were buried alive under the debris. The two had come to Gahar village four days ago and were asleep when the landslide struck, police said.

They said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

