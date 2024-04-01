Nagpur, Apr 1 (PTI) Two men have been arrested from Odisha in connection with six cases of chain snatching in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Monday.

Jafar Ali Gholu Ali (19) and Jaheer Husain Mohammad Bihari (21), both natives of Nuapada district of Odisha, were allegedly involved in chain snatching incidents in different parts of the city on March 28, commissioner of police Dr Ravinder Singal.

Also Read | New Financial Year 2024-25 Starts on April 1: Here’s Why Banks in India Are Shut on the First Day of April Month.

During the investigation, the police established the identity of the accused with the help of the CCTV footage, and traced them to their hometown in Odisha, he said.

With the help of the Odisha police, the Nagpur crime branch apprehended the duo and recovered stolen gold jewellery, a motorcycle and mobile phones from their possession, the official said.

Also Read | New Income Tax Rules From April 1: From Changes in Tax Slabs to Deductions and More, All You Need to Know.

The police were searching for another accomplice involved in the thefts, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)