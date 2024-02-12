Jaipur, Feb 12 (PTI) The Anti-Gangster Task Force of Rajasthan Police has arrested two men for allegedly providing phone numbers of businessmen to gangsters for extortion calls here, officials said.

ADG Dinesh MN said that Vichitra Nitharwal and Lekhraj were involved in an extortion racket. They used to arrange mobile numbers of businessmen targeted by gangsters, he said.

Also Read | DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Notified for 1896 Pharmacist, Nursing Officer and Other Posts, Apply Online at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

They provided the phone number of the owner of a non-banking finance company to gangster Rohit Godara, following which the businessman received threats.

Police said both the accused were caught from Shyam Nagar area of Jaipur. They have cases of attempt to murder, looting, extortion registered against them. The accused are being interrogated, they added.

Also Read | India to Implement GPS-Based Toll Collection System for Smoother Highway Journeys, Know What is It and How It Will Work.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)