Noida, Apr 3 (PTI) Two alleged mobile phone snatchers were arrested after an encounter with the police in Noida on Thursday. One of the accused was injured in the exchange of fire, officials said.

Police recovered stolen mobile phones, a country-made pistol, live cartridges, and a motorcycle without a number plate was impounded from the two, they said.

According to police, the accused were identified as Nilesh Chauhan, a resident of Farrukhabad currently living in Noida, and Aditya Kumar, a resident of Aligarh presently residing in Bahlolpur, Noida.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Awasthy said a police team was checking vehicles at the Bahlolpur underpass when the two suspects on a motorcycle without a number plate were spotted coming from the Garhi roundabout.

“When the police signaled them to stop, they attempted to flee. Nilesh Chauhan, opened fire at the police and in retaliatory action, he was shot in the leg and later arrested along with his accomplice,” Awasthy said.

The arrested men are part of a gang operating in the NCR region, snatching mobile phones while moving around on motorcycles, he said.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police said.

