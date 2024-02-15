Shimla, Feb 15 (PTI) Two patients, including a 6-year-old girl, who required urgent medical care were on Thursday airlifted from a remote area of Dodra-Kwar in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district to the state capital, officials said.

The patients? Shraddha (6) and Pramod Kumar (54) accompanied by their attendants were airlifted at 8.30 am and taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital (IGMCH), a statement issued here said.

Acting upon the directive of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, officials promptly facilitated the patients' transfer to IGMCH, Shimla, where they were admitted for treatment, according to the statement.

Both patients are currently stable, the officials said, adding that Kumar was an asthma patient.

