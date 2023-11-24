New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two Haryana-based sharpshooters of Dinesh Karala-Jitender Gogi gang from Dwarka in southwest Delhi, officials said on Friday.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said the arrested duo have been identified as Kartik (22) of Jind and Pradeep (21) of Rohtak, who had opened fire on a properly dealer in the Om Vihar area of Uttam Nagar here on November 7. They had also dropped a handwritten letter on the direction of their a gang leader Dinesh Karala.

In the letter, the duo asked the property dealer to meet Karala and threatened to blow up his construction sites using grenades. While escaping, the shooters opened fire again to terrorise the public, Yadav said.

A case was lodged for attempt to murder and under provisions of Arms Act and the accused were identified using CCTV footage, the officer said.

A tip-off was received that the shooters would come to Delhi and they were eventually nabbed from Dwarka's Jharoda Kalan area on Thursday, he added.

Two pistols, four live cartridges, and a stolen scooter were recovered from their possession, the police said.

