Thane, Jul 17 (PTI) Police have arrested two shopkeepers after seizing gutka and other banned products from their outlets in Thane city of Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) personnel conducted raids at a grocery shop and a paan stall in Diva area on July 14.

They seized the banned gutka, other tobacco products, and blended paan masala collectively valued at Rs 27,470 from the premises, the official from Mumbra police station said.

The two shopkeepers were arrested on July 15.

"During interrogation, they were unable to provide any valid purchase receipts for the banned substances found in their shops," the official said.

The two accused were booked under various Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including 274 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), 275 (sale of noxious food or drink), 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit an offence), and provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, the police said.

