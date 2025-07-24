Jaunpur, Jul 24 (PTI) Two boys, both aged 15, drowned in the Gomti river while bathing at a ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur, police said on Thursday.

The children had drowned last evening, and their bodies were recovered from separate locations on Thursday, police said.

Also Read | Is NOIDA Tax-Free? Will Residents of Noida Not Have To Pay Tax From FY 2024-25? Check Who Gets Tax Exemptions and How.

According to City Circle Officer (CO) Devesh Kumar, the victims --? Harshit Kumar Mali, son of Parmesh Kumar Mali, and his friend Juhaib, son of Mohammad Shahbaz --? had gone to bathe in the river when they accidentally ventured into deep waters and drowned.

When the boys did not return home till late at night, their families began searching for them. Their clothes were later found lying at the ghat, prompting fears that they had drowned.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 24, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

A search operation was launched early Thursday. Harshit's body was recovered near Bashirpur under the Zafarabad police station area in the morning, while Juhaib's body was found in the afternoon near Chachakpur in the Kotwali area, Kumar said.

Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)