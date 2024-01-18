Pilibhit (UP), Jan 18 (PTI) Two women were killed and another injured here on Thursday when a tractor that was part of a religious procession hit a pillar and it fell on them, police said.

The incident took place in the evening during the 'Ram Janaki' shobha yatra in Adhakata village of the Barkheda police area here, Bisalpur Circle Officer Satish Shukla said.

During the procession, a tractor-trolley collided with an electric pole, which was out of order, and it fell on the three women watching the procession, Shukla said.

Basanto Devi (60), Sombati (40) and Tejrani got seriously injured and were taken to the Community Health Centre, Barkheda, the CO said.

Devi and Sombati were declared brought dead at the hospital, while Tejrani's condition is said to be serious and she has been referred to the district hospital, he added.

