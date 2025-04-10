Ghaziabad (UP), Apr 10 (PTI) Two youths were killed when their car crashed into a roadside tree on Hapur road here after the driver lost control of the vehicle, officials said on Thursday.

After receiving information about the incident on Wednesday night, a team from Kavinagar police station rushed to the spot and extricated the two occupants from the wreckage. They were rushed to District Combined Hospital in Sanjay Nagar, where doctors pronounced them dead, police said.

"The deceased have been identified as 22-year-old Ayush Chauhan, a B.Com graduate who worked with the e-commerce company Flipkart, and 19-year-old Arjun," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Kavinagar, Swatantra Kumar Singh.

Ayush's maternal uncle had come to Ghaziabad from Bijnor to meet his nephew's family on Wednesday. Ayush went for a drive in his car with Arjun. Going by the wreckage of the car, it appears that it was being driven at a very high speed due to which the driver lost control and rammed it into a tree, the ACP said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

