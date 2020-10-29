New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Ubs Principal Capital Asia Ltd on Thursday sold IndusInd Bank shares worth over Rs 183 crore through an open market transaction.

Ubs Principal Capital Asia sold 32.25 lakh scrips of the private sector lender at an average price of Rs 569.25 apiece, block deal data on the BSE showed.

This translated to a total deal value of Rs 183.58 crore.

The shares were purchased by Bofa Securities Europe SA at the same price.

Ubs Principal Capital Asia is a public shareholder of IndusInd Bank and held 3.22 per cent stake in the lender, as per the shareholding data for September quarter.

Shares of IndusInd Bank on Thursday ended 0.68 per cent lower at Rs 588.70 apiece on the BSE.

