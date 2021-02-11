New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) B2B e-commerce firm Udaan on Thursday said it is planning to expand warehouse capacity by fivefold to 50 million square feet across several states in next 7-8 years.

The company is looking to expand its supply chain and warehousing footprint in various states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Karnataka, among others.

"We plan to enhance our capacity to over 50 million square feet in the next 7-8 years, looking at the growth volume we are witnessing in our business. This is in line with our objective of transforming the trade ecosystem and empowering small businesses of Bharat, while creating local employment opportunities in these towns and cities," Udaan co-founder Sujeet Kumar said in a statement.

The company also announced that its warehousing capacity has reached 10 million square feet.

"This warehousing capacity is equivalent in size to 175 football fields or approximately 230 acres of open space. The achievement of this milestone has been made possible through capacity expansion and addition of new warehouses, taking the total number of warehouses to 200, spread across the country," the statement said.

Founded in 2016, the company claims that it enables over 45 lakh shipments per month across 900 cities and 12,000 pin codes.

