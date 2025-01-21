Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 21 (PTI) A UK-based university has partnered with a university in Chittoor district to establish the Centre for Digital Health and Precision Medicine.

The University of Leicester and Apollo University have jointly established the centre to pool expertise and resources, creating a hub for digital health and precision medicine.

“The vision of CDHPM is to become an internationally recognised research centre focusing on advancements in medicine, new drug discoveries, and the deployment of novel digital health and precision medicine solutions,” Apollo Hospitals' Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy said.

The CDHPM will serve as the hub in Chittoor, India, while the University of Leicester's hub will be based at the BHF Cardiovascular Research Centre at Glenfield Hospital, Leicester, UK.

Apollo Hospitals' founder inaugurated the CDHPM on Monday.

The centre aims to revolutionise patient care by developing innovative digital and personalised solutions, leveraging advanced analytical approaches to collect healthcare data routinely.

Sangita Reddy also said that CDHPM will explore a range of Artificial Intelligence-based solutions and has already collaborated with tech giant Microsoft on disease prediction modelling.

The centre will focus extensively on diabetes, machine learning in healthcare, and disease prediction in individuals.

Additionally, the Apollo Hospitals Joint Managing Director stated that the centre will work towards capability building in India on novel concepts such as confidential computing, polygenic risk scores, and more.

