Gopeshwar, Apr 11 (PTI) Heavy rain lashed Nandprayag area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district following which debris generated by the reconstruction of a national highway gushed into several shops and hotels, damaging goods kept inside them, officials said.

The highway rubble entered hotels and more than half a dozen shops, including a grocery shop and a jewellery showroom, they said.

There was no loss life or damage to residential houses, they said.

