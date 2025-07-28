Uttarkashi, Jul 28 (PTI) An 62-year-old pilgrim from Maharashtra died on Monday after he jumped into Yamuna river in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, officials said.

Bhagwan Shankar, who was on way to the Yamunotri temple, dived into the Yamuna river near Phoolchatti, the district disaster management office here said.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in August 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 15 Days Including Sundays Next Month; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

On receiving the information, police and SDRF personnel rushed to the spot and pulled the man out of the river, it said.

Shankar was taken to Jankichatti health center where doctors declared him dead.

Also Read | Who Was Hashim Musa, Pahalgam Terror Attack Mastermind Killed in Dachigam Encounter by Indian Army?.

It was not immediatly know as to why the man jumped into the river.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)