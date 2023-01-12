Greater Noida, Jan 12 (PTI) Electric two-wheeler maker Ultraviolette on Thursday unveiled its 'F99 Factory Racing' platform to enter high-speed racing.

Ultraviolette Co-founder and CEO Narayan Subramaniam said innovations emerging from the F99 Factory Racing platform will make its way to the public in the future.

"By combining aviation and racing principles, we intend to bring the most advanced electric vehicles to the world," he said while unveiling the platform here at the Auto Expo 2023.

Bike based on the high-performance two-wheeler electric motorsport platform, has a peak power output of 65 BHP and a top speed of over 200 kilometre per hour, the company said.

Ultraviolette has launched its high performance electric motorcycle F77 in November 2022.

