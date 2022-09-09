Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Sep 9 (PTI) A 30-year-old undertrial prisoner in Chaibasa Divisional Jail in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district was killed after he jumped from the roof of the prison, an official said.

The prisoner identified as Murli Laguri was lodged in the jail for the past several months in connection with a murder case registered under Tonto police station, the official said.

Laguri went to the roof and jumped from it. He was immediately rushed to Sadar Hospital but doctors declared him dead, police said.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner Ananya Mittal said the post-mortem was conducted under the supervision of medical board constituted for the purpose.

