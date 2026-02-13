New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court has reserved its order on framing of charges in the LARA projects money laundering case. Former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi and former Deputy CM Tejaswi Prasad Yadav, along with 13 others, are accused and were charge sheeted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Special Judge Vishal Gogne reserved the order on framing of charges after hearing submissions by the counsel for accsued persons and the ED.

The court is likely to pronounce the order on March 3.

ASG DP Singh alongwith Advocate Manu Mishra, appeared for the ED and submitted that there is sufficient material to frame charges against the accused persons.

This alleged money laundering case is linked to the IRCTC hotel scam case registered by the CBI.

After investigation, the ED had filed chargesheet against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Prasad Yadav, M/s LARA Projects LLP, Sarla Gupta, Prem Chand Gupta, Gaurav Gupta, Nath Mal Kakrania, Rahul Yadav, Vijay Tripathi, Devki Nandan Tulshyan, M/s Sujata Hotels, Vinay Kochar, Vijay Kochar, Rajiv Kumar Relan and M/s Abhishek Finance Pvt. Ltd.

On October 13, 2025, the Rouse Avenue court framed charges against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Yadav and others in criminal conspiracy and sections related to other offences in the IRCTC hotel corruption CBI case.

The court had framed charges under different sections for cheating, conspiracy and for the offences related to corruption.

The CBI alleged that, in return for this deal, Lalu Prasad Yadav received three acres of prime land through a benami company.

On July 7, 2017, the CBI filed an FIR against Lalu. The agency also raided 12 locations linked to Lalu and his family members in Patna, New Delhi, Ranchi and Gurgaon.

ED had registered a money laundering case under PMLA. (ANI)

