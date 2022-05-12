New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will provide technical support to two programmes of the government -- Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and Kisan Credit Card-Modified Interest Subvention Scheme (KCC-MISS).

Agriculture ministry and the UNDP have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) wherein "UNDP will provide technical support towards Centre's aspirational Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) scheme and Kisan Credit Card – Modified Interest Subvention Scheme," an official statement said.

The MoU was signed by CEO-PMFBY Ritesh Chauhan and UNDP Resident Representative Shoko Noda, in the presence of Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Under the MoU, UNDP will leverage its expertise in systems and global know-how for supporting the Agriculture ministry for the implementation of combined agriculture credit and crop insurance.

Minister of Agriculture for State Kailash Choudhary and Secretary, Agriculture, Manoj Ahuja also witnessed the signing ceremony.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Agriculture Ministry is implementing the schemes with complete transparency in the interest of crores of farmers of the country. Direct benefit is being provided to all the farmers," Tomar said.

While the farmers paid Rs 21,000 crore premium under PMFBY, they have received more than Rs 1.15 lakh crore as compensation. This shows that the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana is working in the interest of the entire farming community.

"Similarly, in the Kisan Credit Card Scheme, massive efforts are being made to give benefits to the farmers who could not take benefit of the scheme earlier. Efforts are being made to reach out to all small farmers, livestock farmers and fishermen," he added.

The KCC-MISS and PMFBY were launched with the aim to tackle the problematic areas of previous schemes and to map out a structure that affords better implementation options for all stakeholders while achieving the desired results.

"To that effect, several new provisions have been incorporated in the schemes. One of the biggest features of the current schemes is that they apply uniformly across the entire country and have a provision to cover all crops," the statement said.

As per the MoU, UNDP will provide responsive, demand-driven technical assistance for effective implementation of agriculture credit and crop insurance, as well as providing capacity development and Information, Education & Communication (IEC) support to existing national and state institutions, keeping in mind the interest of small and marginal farmers, women farmers, sharecroppers, tenant and non-loanee farmers.

On this strategic partnership with UNDP, Tomar said, "Technical assistance provided by UNDP in the last 4 years has yielded good results. I am sure that through this partnership, we will obtain even better results in implementation of crop insurance and agricultural credit schemes."

