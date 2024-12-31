New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Shares of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd on Tuesday listed with a huge premium of nearly 90 per cent against the issue price of Rs 785.

The stock made its market debut at Rs 1,491, reflecting a sharp jump of 89.93 per cent from the issue price on the BSE.

At the NSE, it listed with a premium of 85.98 per cent at Rs 1,460.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 6,956.20 crore.

The initial public offer of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd received a whopping 174.93 times subscription on the last day of bidding on Thursday.

The Rs 500-crore initial share sale had a fresh issue of up to Rs 250 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of up to Rs 250 crore.

Price range for the offer had been fixed at Rs 745-785 per share.

Unimech Aerospace is a high-precision engineering solutions company specialising in complex manufacturing solutions for the aerospace, defence, energy and semiconductor industries.

