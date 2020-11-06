New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) State-owned Union Bank of India on Friday reported a 55.3 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 517 crore in the second quarter ended September.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 333 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Also Read | How to Set Up WhatsApp Payments on Your Smartphone to Send & Receive Money.

Net interest income grew by 6.1 per cent to Rs 6,293 crore in the July-September period of 2020-21 from Rs 5,934 crore in the same period of 2019-20, it said in a release.

Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) ratio improved to 14.71 per cent of the gross advances at the end of September this year from 15.75 per cent by September 2019.

Also Read | Tata Harrier CAMO Edition Launched in India at Rs 16.50 Lakh; Check Features, Variants & Specifications.

Net NPAs fell to 4.13 per cent as of September from 6.40 per cent in the year-ago period.

Provision coverage ratio improved to 83.16 per cent as of September 30, 2020, compared to 74.26 per cent in the year-ago period.

Shares of Union Bank closed at Rs 24.50 apiece on BSE, up 1.45 per cent from the previous close.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)