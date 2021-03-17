Mumbai, Mar 17 (PTI) State-run Union Bank of India has partnered with SMC Global Securities, a retail brokerage house, to offer online trading services to the bank's customers.

Customers can trade using the portal www.smctradeonline.com apart from desktop and mobile applications, a release said.

SMC has a presence in more than 550 cities which can service the lender's 9,500 branches.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)