New Delhi/Jaipur, Mar 15 (PTI) Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav's father passed away on Saturday morning.

The minister said in a post on X that his last rites were held in Haryana's Jamalpur village.

Also Read | What Is Smishing Scam? Know How You Can Protect Yourself and Take Safety Measures To Avoid SMS Phishing.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, BJP state unit chief Madan Rathore and other leaders condoled with the Union minister on his father's passing.

Yadav is the Lok Sabha MP from Rajasthan's Alwar.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 15, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Sharma said in a post in Hindi on X, "The news of the passing of Union minister Bhupender Yadav's father Kadam Singh is extremely sad. May Lord Shri Ram give a place to the pious soul at his feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow."

He also attended the funeral in Jamalpur village.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)