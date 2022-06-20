Kohima, Jun 20 (PTI) Union Minister Kaushal Kishore will lead the 8th International Yoga Day programme in Nagaland on Tuesday.

The main celebration for Nagaland will be held in the picturesque Naga Heritage Village Kisama, some 12 km south of the state capital in the presence of Nagaland Minister for Health and Family Welfare, S Pangnyu Phom.

On his arrival on Monday, the Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs visited the 37th Battalion BSF at Chedema in Kohima.

He participated in the tree sapling plantation drive carried out in the camp area and later had an interaction session with the jawans during the Sainik Sammelan in the presence of Commandant Vinod Kumar and officers.

During the interaction, the Union MoS appreciated the jawans for their selfless dedication in safeguarding the country's border.

He also dwelled on the various aspects of the benefits of yoga.

