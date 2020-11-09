New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Crisis-hit realty firm Unitech Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,316.65 crore for the March quarter of the last fiscal.

Its net loss stood at Rs 402.16 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Government Operations Shift to Jammu from Srinagar, Following ‘Darbar Move’ Tradition.

Total income fell to Rs 148.15 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 663.39 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Net loss stood at Rs 1,562.16 crore during the 2019-20 financial year, as against a net loss of Rs 790.83 crore in the previous fiscal.

Also Read | Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Speaks to Anil Deshmukh Over Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s Security, Health.

Total income rose to Rs 1,764.93 crore last fiscal from Rs 1,371.04 crore in the previous year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)