Puducherry, Aug 4 (PTI) The Pondicherry University has sought 15 acres of land in Karaikal and two acres in Mahe to set up facilities.

A three-member delegation of the varsity, led by its Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh, on Wednesday presented a detailed plan on the required facilities to the Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is Chief Rector of the university.

Also Read | Honor X20 5G Teased on Weibo, To Be Launched on August 12, 2021.

The Vice-Chancellor urged the Lieutenant Governor to expedite allocation of an eight-acre site in Karaikal near the JIPMER campus (extension) to establish a community college, staff quarters and other facilities for the college, said a press release from the Assistant Registrar of the university(Public Relations wing) K Mahesh.

The Vice-Chancellor brought to the Lieutenant Governor's attention that the university needed a three-acre site for building hostels in Karaikal.

Also Read | Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale To Begin at Midnight; Check Best Deals on Smartphones, TVs & Appliances.

Also, the delegation sought expeditious allocation of a two-acre site at Chalakkara in Mahe region, an enclave of Puducherry in the State of Kerala, to set up a community college there.

The Lieutenant Governor assured the delegation of considering the proposal of the university, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)