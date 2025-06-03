Firozabad (UP), Jun 3 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy died after being hit in the chest by a cricket ball during a match in Tundla town of Firozabad district, police said on Tuesday.

The boy, identified as Ansh, was batting when the incident took place, they said.

Ansh, a resident of Gadhi Ranchhor locality under Narkhi police station area, had gone to Tundla on Monday evening to play the final match representing Future Cricket Academy, Superintendent of Police (City) Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

While playing the match, the cricket ball hit Ansh's chest and he fell unconscious.

The boy was immediately taken to a private hospital, where he was declared dead, Prasad said, and added that no complaint has been given by the family so far.

Further action will be taken on the basis of the complaint, the SP added.

