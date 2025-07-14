Bhadohi (UP), Jul 14 (PTI) Police on Monday busted an organised gambling ring operating from a wedding venue in Bhadohi and arrested 19 people, including the owner of the property, officials said.

During the raid, police seized Rs 2.12 lakh in cash and over a dozen motorcycles, of which six that were without valid documents were impounded, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Bhadohi city, Sachchidanand Pandey, said, "Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted early this morning at NRS Wedding Lawn located in the Maryadpatti area.

"The owner, Rahul Barnwal, along with his associates Shamshad Ahmad and Pappu Mansoori, was caught facilitating gambling activities in various rooms of the venue," the SHO said.

He added that several "respectable" individuals reached the police station following the arrests, but "no leniency" was shown to those involved.

All 19 accused, residents of different parts of Bhadohi district, have been booked under provisions of the BNS for organised gambling, under the Public Gambling Act, among others.

The wedding venue has also been sealed, the officer added.

