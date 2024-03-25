Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 25 (PTI) Two persons were killed and as many injured when their motorcycle was hit by a car in Nai Mandi police station area here on Monday evening, police said.

One of the deceased has been identified as Kallu (38), while the identity of the other is yet to be ascertained.

Also Read | Shaheed Diwas 2024 Date in India: Know History and Significance of the Day That Commemorates Death Anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru.

SHO Babloo Singh said the injured have been admitted to a hospital and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. He added that the car driver fled with his vehicle after the incident.

According to the police, the four persons were travelling on the same motorcycle.

Also Read | Bihar Diwas: From Maithili to Angika, 5 Different Languages Commonly Spoken in Bihar State.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)