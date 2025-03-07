Bulandshahr, Mar 7 (PTI) Three people riding on a motorcycle died after being hit by a car here on Friday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Rinku (25), Sachin (27) and Dabbu (19), they said.

On Thursday, the three men had gone to cook food at the wedding in Gautam Buddha Nagar. While returning from there on a motorcycle, a car hit their two-wheeler on the Bulandshahr-Kakorh road, they said.

All three died on the spot, the police said, adding that the car driver left the vehicle on the spot and fled.

Kakorh SHO Narendra Singh said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and the car has been seized.

