Bahraich (UP), Mar 22 (PTI) A special court here on Friday sentenced a 50-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a one-year-old girl.

Additional District Judge (POCSO) Varun Mohit Nigam imposed a fine of Rs 1.29 lakh on the convict.

Also Read | Martyrs’ Day Dates in India: Bhagat Singh Death Anniversary, Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi and List of Other Recognised Shaheed Diwas Dates in the Country.

Special District Government Advocate (POCSO Act) Sant Pratap Singh told PTI that Bhondu Rehman raped the girl from her village who belonged to the Scheduled Caste category.

On February 17, the girl was picked up and taken out on some pretext by the convict. When she did not return for some time, the family members went out to search for the girl and found Bhondu in a mustard field along with the toddler who was bleeding.

Also Read | Bihar Day 2024 Date and Significance: Know About Bihar Sthapana Diwas History and Celebrations That Take Place To Honour the Formation of the State.

Singh said that after seeing the family, Bhondu ran away leaving the girl. A case was registered against the accused under the IPC sections including rape and the POCSO Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)