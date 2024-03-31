Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 31 (PTI) Some people pelted stones and damaged several cars during an election rally in support of the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate and Union minister Sanjeev Balyan in Khatauli area of Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Sunday.

Balyan was addressing an election meeting when the cars parked in the vicinity were damaged.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in April 2024: Banks To Remain Closed for 14 Days Next Month; Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates.

Additional Superintendent of Police (city) Satyanarayan Prajapat said the election rally of Balyan was underway in Madhkarimpur village on Saturday night when some unruly elements threw stones at several vehicles, breaking their window panes.

The attackers also raised slogans, Prajapat said, adding that a search is on to nab the accused and additional police force has been deployed in the village.

Also Read | Good Friday 2024 FAQs: Is Stock Market Open or Closed on Good Friday? Is There a Bank Holiday on Good Friday? Here’s All You Need To Know.

The BJP's district unit president Sudhir Saini has condemned the incident and demanded strict action against those involved.

Balyan is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Muzaffarnagar parliamentary constituency, voting for which will be held in the first phase on April 19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)