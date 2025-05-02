Lucknow, May 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials of the state tax department to ensure enhanced transparency and widespread adoption of AI and other advanced technologies to bolster Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Value Added Tax (VAT) collection.

As per a press statement, during a comprehensive review meeting held on Friday, the chief minister declared that "tax evasion is a national loss" and mandated stringent measures, including the increased utilisation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics, to effectively curb this practice.

This directive came as the department reported a total collection of Rs 1.14 lakh crore in GST/VAT for the financial year 2024-25. Setting an ambitious target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore for the current fiscal year 2025-26, the chief minister said the tax collection of Rs 9,986.15 crore in April was satisfactory, but stressed the need for significant improvements in the coming months to achieve the new goal.

In an interaction via video conferencing with additional commissioners, the chief minister reviewed the on-ground situation, emphasising the importance of consistent communication and dialogue with traders. He urged officials to proactively address challenges faced at the field level and ensure timely guidance on return filings and tax procedures.

