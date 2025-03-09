Meerut, Mar 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday lauded the efforts of the BJP-led "double-engine governments", guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to develop Meerut.

Speaking to reporters after attending a programme, Adityanath listed Meerut's development under the prime minister's guidance and his leadership, saying the city achieved the best connectivity in the country during the past 10 years.

The country's first regional rapid transit system has begun running between Delhi and Meerut. A 12-lane expressway has already started, he said.

Construction of the Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Prayagraj is in the final stages. It was decided in the budget to extend the expressway from Meerut and Haridwar in Uttarakhand, he added.

The state's first sports university, to be named after hockey legend Dhyan Chand, is being built in Meerut.

Adityanath said the university, which he inspected on Sunday, would play a big role in taking the state forward.

He also said 2025 would mark the beginning of classes at the university, with its campus likely to be completed by November.

