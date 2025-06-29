Lucknow, Jun 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday reviewed the progress of regions under aspirational district and development block programmes.

At a meeting chaired by Adityanath, senior officials presented field visit reports highlighting on-ground implementation, innovative achievements, and areas needing improvement, the UP government said in a statement.

As per the report, 272 schools, 301 Anganwadi centres, 232 health units, 229 gram panchayat secretariats and 275 other institutions were inspected across 108 aspirational development blocks.

Currently, 497 farmer producer organisations are active, and 6,595 BC (banking correspondents) Sakhis are engaged in advancing financial inclusion. Notably, 106 blocks have achieved their targets under the 'Block Development Strategy'.

In parallel, senior officials at the level of principal secretary/secretary conducted intensive inspections in eight aspirational districts — Bahraich, Balrampur, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Siddharthnagar, Sonbhadra, and Shravasti.

The CM stressed the need to strengthen the data collection system for accurate assessment of development progress. He also directed officials to ensure intensive monitoring of schemes by thoroughly analysing inspection report data.

Briefing the CM on outcomes from the field visits, officials highlighted some initiatives, including the implementation of rehabilitation measures under 'Maa Pateshwari Rehabilitation Scheme' for flood-hit families in Balrampur.

The officials reported in the meeting that all gram panchayats in Chitrakoot now have common service centres, and the district has shown improvement in health and nutrition indicators.

Additionally, weighing machines were made operational at 106 Anganwadi centres, and eligible children were enrolled under the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana, they said.

Adityanath praised "Ashiana Bio Energy Farmer Producer Company Limited" in Mahoba district for establishing a multipurpose rural mart offering handicrafts, food items, nursery solar panels, organic farming tools, farm machinery, a biogas plant, and promoting rural tourism through huts, selfie points, and restaurants, the statement said.

He also appreciated the organic cultivation and export of lemons on six hectares in Bansdih, Ballia and commended the Pratibha Mahila self-help group in Puredalai, Barabanki, for generating income of Rs 15,000 through a locally run beauty parlour.

Adityanath described the AI-based cancer screening centre set up at Fatehpur Primary Health Centre as a model of technological innovation and recommended its adoption in other districts.

During the visit, gaps were also identified in the delivery of services in some areas, which the CM directed all departments concerned to address them at the earliest.

