Ballia (UP), Feb 10 (PTI) A middle-aged couple was allegedly killed with a sharp-edged weapon by some unidentified persons at Masoompur village in Ballia district, police said on Monday.

Locals found the bodies of Shyam Lal Chaurasia (55) and his wife Basmati Chaurasia (50), who ran a coaching centre, lying outside their house and informed the police, Superintendent of Police (SP) Omveer Singh said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 9, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

It appears that the couple was killed with a sharp-edged weapon, the SP said.

Police are trying to ascertain the motive behind the killing and trace the culprits, he added.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 9, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)