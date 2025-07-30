Meerut (UP), Jul 30 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2017.

Additional District Judge (POCSO), Meerut, Mohd Babar Khan on Tuesday held Bhure guilty and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him.

Also Read | Independence Day 2025 Date and Day: Is 15th August a Bank Holiday? Will Schools and Stock Market Remain Open or Closed on Friday, August 15? FAQs on 79th Independence Day Answered.

A case was registered against Bhure and two juveniles on charges of raping the 16-year-old girl.

The case against juvenile offenders is pending in the court.

Also Read | New UPI Rules 2025: NPCI Issues Fresh Guidelines to Limit Balance Checks, Auto-Pay Timings and More From August 1.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)